New Delhi to host Kazakh-Indian Investment Forum Nov 12-14

BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM A Kazakh-Indian Invest Forum will be held on November 12-14, 2018 in New Delhi, Kazinform correspondent in China Sadyk Akizhanov informs.

The event is organized by the Kazakh Embassy in India along with JSC KazakhInvest National Company and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Kazakhstan's delegation will be headed by CEO of KazakhInvest JSC Saparbek Tuyakbayev and will also include the heads of more than 10 leading companies of Kazakhstan.



The Investment Forum will be attended by representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and others. The Indian side will also be represented by more than 50 major companies of the country.



The event will include a plenary session (14 November), and thematic sections with B2B meetings with TNC and large Indian companies (12-13 November). The Kazakh entrepreneurs will provide detailed information on investment projects.



India and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations 26 years ago. Bilateral cooperation was raised to the strategic level in 2009 during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to India. The main highlights of the cooperation are the absence of any political disputes between the two countries. Currently, Kazakhstan and India have a very fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas, such as space, military-technical cooperation, IT, Fintech, oil and gas, banking etc.



Tengri Bank (Almaty), whose shareholder is the National Bank of Punjab (49%), has opened more than 80 accounts of Indian companies during the last two years.



Kazakhstan has become the main supplier of uranium to India. In this regard, the outcome of the Business Invest Forum can serve for increasing the trade turnover between the two countries two or threefold (the current Kazakhstan-India trade turnover is about $ 1 billion).