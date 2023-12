NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maiya Bekbayeva and Zakirzhan Kuziyev has been appointed as the new deputies of the Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the corresponding decree.

Yussup Keligov and Sherzod Pulatov were relieved of the posts of deputies of the Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.