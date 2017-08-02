New deputies of Mangistau region governor appointed

AKTAU. KAZINFORM New appointments were made in Mangistau regional administration, the press service of the Mangystau akim reports.

Ruslan Sakeyev was appointed deputy akim of Mangistau region.

Mr. Sakeyev was born in 1978. He majored in law and finance at the university and began his career in 1999 as a law professor. Since 2003, Mr. Sakeyev worked at the Committee for Legislative and Legal Reforms of the Senate. From 2003 to 2007 he served at the Internal Policy Department of Karaganda regional administration. He also held managerial positions at the Ministry of Justice and headed KazSat JSC under the Government of Kazakhstan and the Procurement Department of Alliance Bank JSC, as well as the "Modernization of technical and professional education" project group of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. Prior to this appointment, he was the advisor to the akim of Mangistau region.

Maksat Skakov, born in 1978, was also appointed deputy akim of the region.



He majored in history, law, and economics, as well in state & local government and studied under the Bolashak program. He hold a Ph.D. in Economics. Mr. Skakov began his career in 2000 at the government bodies with focus on internal affairs. He also worked in the security service of the President of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee, the ministries of Culture, Education and Science, and was an adviser to the Prime Minister, the chairman of the Committee for Languages of the Ministry of Culture and Information, and a senior assistant in charge of special importance cases of the Prosecutor General's Office.