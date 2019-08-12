New deputies set to join upper chamber of Kazakh Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new deputies of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Former SenateSpeaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, former Deputy ProsecutorGeneral Andrey Lukin, member of the Central Election Commission LyazzatSuleimen, TV host Dana Nurzhigitova and Executive Secretary of the EnergyMinistry Kanatbek Safinov became deputies of the upper chamber of the KazakhParliament.

PresidentTokayev also decreed to terminate the powers of the following senators, namelySergey Gromov, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov and Rashid Tussupbekov.