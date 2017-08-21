New Deputy Akim of East Kazakhstan region appointed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Today head of the region Danial Akhmetov introduced his new deputy Shalkar Baibekov, Kazinform refers to the regional administration press service.

Mr. Baibekov previously served as an inspector at the Department of State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Shalkar Baibekov was born on February 6, 1967, in Semipalatinsk region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management majoring in Economics and the Kazakh State Law Academy majoring in Jurisprudence.

He began his career in 1988 as the senior inspector at the Zhanasemey district inspection of Semipalatinsk State Insurance.

From 1990 Mr. Baibekov served at the tax inspection in Semipalatinsk and in 1999 he was appointed the chairman of the Pavlodar tax committee and later worked in Astana and Pavlodar in teh same position.

From 2008 to 2014 he headed the Yesil district tax department in Astana.