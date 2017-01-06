New Deputy akim of Lisakovsk appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Adilbek Sarin was appointed Deputy Akim of Lisakovsk, Kazinform has learnt from lisakovsk.kz.

Prior to this appointment Sarin served as Deputy akim of Karabalyk district.

Adilbek Sarin was born September 6, 1983 in Kokalat village, Zhangeldi district, Kostanay region. In 2004 he graduated from Kostanay State University named after A. Baitursynov majoring in law. Adilbek Sarin began his career in 2007 as a senior specialist of the Republican State Enterprise 'Reserve'.