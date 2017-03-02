New deputy akim of N Kazakhstan region appointed

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov has appointed Askar Sakipkereev as deputy akim, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional administration.

According to Mr. Sultanov, the new deputy will be in charge of economic issues, coordination of employment and social programs, labor inspection, physical culture and sports.

From 2004 to the present appointment Mr. Sakipkereev served as head of coordination of employment and social programs department of North-Kazakhstan region.

He graduated from Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management, Kazakh-Russian University.

Mr. Sakipkereev began his career in 1981 as a seed agronomist.

Over the years, he served as second and first secretary of Bulaevskii district committee and North Kazakhstan regional committee of Komsomol, deputy director of small enterprise "Inter", deputy scientific and industrial labor exchange.

From 1994 to 2004 - headed various business organizations.

Deputy Chief of the department of coordination of employment and social programs of the region Sergey Yakovenko was appointed its acting head.