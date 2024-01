ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor has decreed to appoint Arman Turlubek as deputy Astana Mayor, the official website of the Astana administration reads.

The new deputy Mayor will be in charge of power supplies, community facilities and environmental protection issues.



Arman Turlubek, a native of Karaganda region, was born on May 6, 1971. He graduated from the Almaty Energy and Communications Institute, Kazakh State Management Academy.