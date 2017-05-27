  • kz
    New Deputy CEO appointed in JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company

    12:40, 27 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company informs about changes in its Board, Kazinform learnt from KASE website.

    By a decision of the Directors Board of the JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, Assel Maratovna Dykanbayeva was elected member of the Board and Deputy CEO of the company beginning from May 25, 2017.

    JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company implements Kazakhstan's policy on provision of affordable housing for the population through mortgage lending system.

