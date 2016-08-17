  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New Deputy CEO of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol appointed

    12:16, 17 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Aduov has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol, Kazinform reports.

    T.Aduov was born in 1976. He is a graduate of Marmara University in Turkey majoring in Economics.

    Aduov started his career in 1998 as Deputy Director of the LLP Turquoise Telecom in Almaty.

    Since 2002 he had served as  3rd Secretary of the Monitoring and Investment Projects Department of the Kazakh MFA Investments Committee and 3rd Secretary at the Department for Asia, Middle East and Africa of the MFA. Since 2006, he had served as 1st  Secretary, Advisor, Head of the Department for International Organizations and Multilateral Cooperation of the MFA.

    In 2007-2015, Aduov worked as an Expert, Senior Expert and Deputy Chief of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan.

    In 2015, he was appointed State Inspector of the Department for State Control and Organizational Work at the Presidential Administration.  

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!