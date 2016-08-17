New Deputy CEO of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Aduov has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol, Kazinform reports.

T.Aduov was born in 1976. He is a graduate of Marmara University in Turkey majoring in Economics.

Aduov started his career in 1998 as Deputy Director of the LLP Turquoise Telecom in Almaty.

Since 2002 he had served as 3rd Secretary of the Monitoring and Investment Projects Department of the Kazakh MFA Investments Committee and 3rd Secretary at the Department for Asia, Middle East and Africa of the MFA. Since 2006, he had served as 1st Secretary, Advisor, Head of the Department for International Organizations and Multilateral Cooperation of the MFA.

In 2007-2015, Aduov worked as an Expert, Senior Expert and Deputy Chief of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2015, he was appointed State Inspector of the Department for State Control and Organizational Work at the Presidential Administration.