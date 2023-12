ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors of "National Managing Holding "KazAgro", Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov has been elected as Deputy CEO of the holding.

According to the holding's statement, Mr. Khodzhanazarov was born in Kyzylorda region in 1983. He started his professional career at TuranAlem Bank in 2006. After that he held various posts at BTA Bank and Olzha Holding.