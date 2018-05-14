New deputy CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and TV Corp appointed
Askar Nurumzhanov was born in Almaty in 1972. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy with a degree in Economics and Management in 1999, the International Business Academy in Almaty with an MBA degree in 2009, and the International Business School with a DBA degree in 2015.
He began his career as a Leading Expert of the Internal Audit and Accounting Policy Department at Kazakhtelecom JSC (Almaty), then as a Leading Expert of the Finance Department. Since 2003, he had been the Head of the Operations Division of the Financial Department. From 2006 to 2016, Nurumzhanov served as a Deputy Director of the Finance Department at the Akmola Regional Telecommunications Directorate.
From 2016 to 2017, he worked as a Director of the Information Technology Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.