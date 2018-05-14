New deputy CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and TV Corp appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Nurumzhanov was appointed as the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation JSC, Kazinform cites the press service of the company.

Askar Nurumzhanov was born in Almaty in 1972. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy with a degree in Economics and Management in 1999, the International Business Academy in Almaty with an MBA degree in 2009, and the International Business School with a DBA degree in 2015.

He began his career as a Leading Expert of the Internal Audit and Accounting Policy Department at Kazakhtelecom JSC (Almaty), then as a Leading Expert of the Finance Department. Since 2003, he had been the Head of the Operations Division of the Financial Department. From 2006 to 2016, Nurumzhanov served as a Deputy Director of the Finance Department at the Akmola Regional Telecommunications Directorate.

From 2016 to 2017, he worked as a Director of the Information Technology Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.