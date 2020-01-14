New Deputy Chairman of Aerospace Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alan Kazkenov has been appointed as the new Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1971, Mr. Kazkenov is a graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

From 1996 to 2014 he worked at the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment he held the post of the Advisor to the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee.