New Deputy Chairman of Baiterek appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Board of Directors of Baiterek Holding elected Aidar Arifkhanov Deputy Chairman, member of the Board. The Holding's press service reports.

Arifkhanov has 20 years of experience in public administration and economic policy. He went from a senior specialist of a Committee at the Ministry of Finance to Vice-Minister of National Economy.

Over the years, Aidar Arifkhanov served as Vice-Minister of Finance, Deputy Head of Office of the of the Prime Minister, Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, an adviser to Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communication, Managing Director of JSC Kazakhtelecom, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazatomprom. From November 2015 served as Vice-Minister of National Economy.

Aidar Arifkhanov graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Diplomatic Academy of MFA of Kazakhstan. In 2008 Arifkhanov under the Presidential program Bolashak Arifkhanov graduated from Columbia University, receiving a Masters degree in Public Administration. In 2016 - Master of Business Administration from London Business School.