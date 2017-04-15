New deputy chairman of Kazkosmos appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Malik Olzhabekov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Malik Olzhabekov is 30 years old, he has two higher educations.

In 2009 he graduated from KIMEP University, with a bachelor degree in business administration and accounting, majoring in management.

In 2014 Mr. Olzhabekov graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, with a master's degree in Law. He speaks Kazakh, Russian, and English.

He started his carrier in 2010 as a manager in JSC "Republican Center for Space Communications" (RCCS). Prior to his appointment to the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, Malik Olzhabekov held the position of commercial director of JSC RCCS.

"Today Kazcosmos has set a course for commercialization of satellite communication and broadcasting systems products and services, remote Earth sensing. The young and promising Deputy is entrusted to develop this area of work," said Chairman Yerkin Shaimagambetov.