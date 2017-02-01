New deputy chairman of National Entrepreneurs' Chamber «Atameken» elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eldar Zhumagaziyev has been elected as the Deputy Chairman and the member of the Board of the National Entrepreneurs' Chamber "Atameken", Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Mr. Zhumagaziyev will coordinate the issues of education, employment, social sphere, business communications and IT technologies. Presently he holds the post of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the subsidiary "Center of monitoring and market expertise" LLP.



Eldar Zhumagaziyev is a graduate of the Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas and the Russian Academy of Civil Service under the President of Russia.



He held various posts at private companies for over six years starting from 1996. In 2002 he became the head of the department for work with youth and non-governmental organizations of the inner policy department of Atyrau region. Mr. Zhumagaziyev was the head of the regional media holding Atyrau-Akparat from 2006 till 2011. He took up the post of the head of the inner policy department of the Atyrau regional administration in 2011.



In February 2014 he joined the National Entrepreneurs' Chamber "Atameken".



Eldar Zhumagaziyev will replace Murat Abenov who became the member of the Information and Communication Technologies and Green Economy Committee of the chamber.