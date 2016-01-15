New deputy governor appointed in East Kazakhstan region

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Kuat Tumabayev has been appointed as new deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region.

He was introduced to the staff of the regional administration by governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

Born in 1980, Mr. Tumabayev is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

In 2001, Mr. Tumabayev started his professional career at a bank and took up a post at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan four years later.

In 2011, he was named as deputy chairman of the Committee for regional development at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since March 2015 he served as head of the economy and budget planning department of East Kazakhstan region.