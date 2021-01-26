New deputy governor of Atyrau region appointed

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has introduced his new deputy Kairat Nurlybayev to the staff of the regional administration, Kazinform reports.

Born on May 2, 1973 in Mukur village in Atyrau region, Kairat Nurlybayev is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University.

For most part of his professional career Mr. Nurlybayev worked in Atyrau region. He had numerous posts in the administration of Shortanbai, Kurmangazinsk, and Indersk districts.

Since June 2019 he has been the head of the agriculture department of Atyrau region.

Former deputy governor of Atyrau region Alibek Nautiyev was elected as the secretary of the Atyrau regional maslikhat.