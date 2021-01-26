  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New deputy governor of Atyrau region appointed

    17:17, 26 January 2021
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has introduced his new deputy Kairat Nurlybayev to the staff of the regional administration, Kazinform reports.

    Born on May 2, 1973 in Mukur village in Atyrau region, Kairat Nurlybayev is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University.

    For most part of his professional career Mr. Nurlybayev worked in Atyrau region. He had numerous posts in the administration of Shortanbai, Kurmangazinsk, and Indersk districts.

    Since June 2019 he has been the head of the agriculture department of Atyrau region.

    Former deputy governor of Atyrau region Alibek Nautiyev was elected as the secretary of the Atyrau regional maslikhat.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Atyrau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!