New Deputy Governor of Karaganda region appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 52-year-old Margulan Karibekov has been named Deputy Governor of Karaganda region.

According to the regional administration, Karibekov will supervise the issues related to industry, SMEs, industrialization and investments.

His predecessor Anuar Akhmetzhanov was appointed as an Inspector at the Presidential Administration.

Margulan Karibekov was born in 1964. He started his career in 1986 as a mine foreman at the Kuzembayev Mine. In 1993-2004, he worked at different managerial posts in commercial structures. In 2004-2006, he headed a division at the regional Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Karibekov served also as Akim of Kazybek Bi district of Karagamda. Later he was appointed as Chief of the Natural Monopolies Regulation Agency for Karaganda region.

In 2008-2013, he worked for the Ministry of Ecology and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In August 2014, he was appointed Deputy CEO of JSC NC Saryarka Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation. In February 2015, he was named CEO of this corporation.