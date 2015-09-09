New deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region appointed

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Mukhtar Mankeyev has been designated as deputy akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region. He will coordinate the issues of industrialization, development of entrepreneurship and tourism in the region.

Born in 1984, Mr. Mankeyeev is a native of West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Zhangir-Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University and the University of Oulu in Finland. Mr. Mankeyev started his professional career at the West Kazakhstan region branch of Zhassyl Yel party in 2005. Then, he worked for "National Holding "Samgau" JSC, "Engineering and Technologies Transfer Center" JSC and "Astana Innovations" JSC. Prior to the appointment he served as independent director of the Board of Directors of "Science Fund" JSC. Former deputy akim of North Kazakhstan region Yerlan Aukenov now works as deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city.