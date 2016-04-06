New deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region named

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - By the order of governor of South Kazakhstan region dated April 6 Zhakyp Bokenbayev has been appointed deputy governor of the region.

Zhakyp Bokenbayev was born in 1969. He has higher education.



His professional activity he began as executive director of "3-Energocenter" of the city of Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region. In 2002-2005 he worked as deputy director and director general of LLP "3 Energocenter", rehabilitation manager and executive director of "Tүrkіstanenergo", director of "South Zharyk", member of the Board of Directors of JSC "Astana Finance", President of JSC "Kazakhstan communal systems", general director of LLP "Investment Company Capital Management".



In 2009-2013 he served as deputy chairman of the Committee of Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan, Director of the Department of electric energy and coal industry under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, director of electric power development department of JSC "Kazahenergoekspertiza", Chairman of the Board of JSC "Institute of electric energy and power saving" ("Kazahenergoekspertiza").