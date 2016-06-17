New deputy governor of W Kazakhstan region appointed (PHOTOS)

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Bagdat Azbayev has been designated as deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly reports.

Mr. Azbayev who was introduced to the staff of the regional administration by governor Altai Kulginov on Friday will supervise the issues of energy and housing and utilities infrastructure.



Born in 1974, Mr. Azbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh Agrarian University and the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade.



Prior to the appointment he held the post of chairman of the forestry and hunting sector department of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Former deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region Almaz Badashev stepped down voluntarily.



