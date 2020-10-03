New deputy mayor of Karaganda city named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Khalel Akimzhanov has been appointed as the deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.

Born in 1991 in Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Throughout his professional career, he held posts in JSC SEC Astana and JSC SEC Saryarka. Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Board of JSC SEC Saryarka.

As the deputy mayor Mr. Akimzhanov will coordinate the issues of economy, finance, industry, entrepreneurship and investment.

He is fluent in Kazakh, Russia, English, and Czech.