New deputy mayor of Kazakh capital named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Altynbek Kaissagaliyev has been named as the new deputy of Nur-Sultan mayor, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakh capital.

The new deputy mayor will coordinate the issues ofgreening, municipal improvement, communal services, construction,infrastructure, environmental protection and more.

Mr. Kaissagaliyev is a graduate of the GumilyovEurasian National University, the Kazakh Economy, Finance and InternationalTrade University and the University of Bath (under the Bolashak scholarship).

Throughout his career he worked at the PresidentialAdministration, the Nur Otan Party, held various posts in Uralsk and Almatycity administrations. Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Head of theConstruction Department of West Kazakhstan region.

Former deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan Arman Turlubek wasrelieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.