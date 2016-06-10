New deputy mayor of Kostanay city named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ms Bibigul Akkuzhina has been appointed as new deputy akim (mayor) of Kostanay city. She will be responsible for social issues, Kazinform has learnt from the city administration's press service.

Native of Kostanay region, Ms Akkuzhina is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.



She began her career in civil service back in 2000.



Prior to the appointment she served as deputy head of the inner policy department of the regional administration.