  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk appointed

    14:22, 19 July 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Konyrbayev has been designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

    His appointment was approved by the mayor.

    Mr. Konyrbayev is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk energy college, the Alma-Ata Institute of Energy and Communications and the Kazakh American Free University.

    Prior to the appointment, he worked as a technical expert at Irtysh Power and Light managing company.

    Mr. Konyrbayev is married with two kids.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!