New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk appointed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Konyrbayev has been designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

His appointment was approved by the mayor.



Mr. Konyrbayev is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk energy college, the Alma-Ata Institute of Energy and Communications and the Kazakh American Free University.



Prior to the appointment, he worked as a technical expert at Irtysh Power and Light managing company.



Mr. Konyrbayev is married with two kids.