    New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk named

    11:48, 20 April 2018
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yelena Litvinova has become the new deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city, Kazinform reports.

    Prior to the appointment, Ms Litvinova served as head of the economy department at the city administration.

    She is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University with a major in economics.

    As a deputy mayor, Ms Litvinova will supervise the problems of economy, budget, finance, entrepreneurship, industry and tourism in the city.

    The post was vacant since ex-deputy mayor Rassul Manapov was convicted for bribery.

