New deputy mayor of Zhambyl region named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - By the order of Mayor of Zhambyl region Abdaly Nuraliyev has been appointed deputy governor of the region.

A. Nuraliyev was born in 1959. In 1981 he graduated from Dzhambul Technological Institute of light and food industries, PhD. In 2001 - 2003 he served as deputy governor of Zhualynskiy area. From 2003 to 2012 he worked in the position of mayor of Baizak and Ryskulov districts of Zhambyl region. From 2012 to June 2015 he served as the head of the agriculture department of Zhambyl region's administration office.