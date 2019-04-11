New Deputy Minister of Education and Science appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fatima Zhakypova has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the Resolution the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Prime Minister's press service.

Fatima Zhakypova was born in 1968. She graduated from Kirov Kazakh State University and the Dulati Taraz State University. She holds a PhD in Economics.



She worked at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. In 2001, Zhakypova was appointed as Deputy Rector at the Dulati Taraz State University. Between 2008 and 2011, she worked as Deputy Rector at the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University. She held senior department positions at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2014 to 2016, Fatima Zhakypova served as the Executive Director at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Since 2016, she has been the Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It should be mentioned that Fatima Zhakypova has been awarded the Order of Kurmet.