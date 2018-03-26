New Deputy Minister of Information and Communications appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daryn Tuyakov has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, primeminister.kz reports.

Daryn Tuyakov was born in 1969 in the village of Ucharal, Alakol district of Almaty region.

Tuyakov is a lawyer, he graduated from the Andropov Leningrad Higher Military-Political School of Air Defence (1990), KazNU (1997), International Academy of Business (2007), and Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (2014).

He began his career in 1990 as deputy commander of a separate radar company of the Radiotechnical Air Defense Forces.

He also worked at the Ministries of Defense and Justice and in private sector.

Prior to his new appointment, Tuyakov served as the chief director and head of staff of JSC Kazakhtelecom.