New Deputy Press Secretary of Kazakh President named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shalkar Kozhayev has been named the new Deputy Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh Head of State, took to his Facebook account to announce the appointment of Shalkar Kozhayev to the post of Deputy Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

Kozhayev graduated from the International Journalism Faculty at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Innovative Humanitarian Law University.

He also completed upskilling courses in information in the USA and Ukraine.

His professional career began as an announcer on the TV channel in Semey city.

From 2005 to 2011, he worked as a reported, host on Kazakhstan-Semey TV channel, own correspondent for East Kazakhstan region on Qazaqstan TV channel.

Between 2011 and 2012, he was a correspondent on Eurasian TV channel. In 2012, he joined Khabar TV channel as an editor. In 2017, he worked as an editor-in-chief on Khabar 24 TV channel.