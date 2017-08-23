New Deputy Prosecutor General appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By order of the Head of State, Andrey Lukin was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

Born in Astana, Mr. Lukin is a graduate of the Tselinograd Civil Engineering Institute (1978-1983) and the Buketov Karaganda State University (1988-1993).

Over the years Lukin has served in a variety of positions, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2003-2005) and First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Fight against Economic and Corruption-related Crimes (Financial Police) (2005 - 2014). From December 2014 to present he served as Deputy akim of Astana.

Mr. Lukin was awarded the Dank Order of II degree.