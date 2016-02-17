New digital platform to improve opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan – Issekeshev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM World Bank has presented its “World Development Report 2016: Digital Dividends” in Almaty today. While discussing the document, Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev said that the implementation of Digital Kazakhstan program helped increase the number of internet users in Kazakhstan from 8% to 68%.

“With the consideration of global challenges, we are planning to move to a new stage of development. At the President’s instruction, we are developing a new program which will enable us to create a new digital platform, to improve opportunities for doing business and to improve standards of living of the people,” noted Issekeshev.

According to him, the new program is called to become one of key drivers of the country in the current economic situation.

Its main priorities will be provision of population with access to broad-band internet, raising digital awareness of the society, development of e-government etc.

“The new program will be financed from private sources. Major telecommunication and IT companies are ready to invest in new projects and development of services,” Chairperson of Zerde National Information-Communication Holding Bikesh Kurmangaliyeva added.

The aim of the World Bank’s report is to broadening understanding of the aspects of impact of digital technologies on socially deprived groups of population in developing countries.