ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Galymzhan Amanturlin has been appointed Director Пeneral of LLP Atyrau Oil Refinery.

Prior to this appointment, Amanturlin served as Advisor to Director General of JSC KMP Processing and Marketing, the press service of the Atyrau Oil Refinery informed.

Former chief of Atyrau Oil Refinery has been appointed as director of a department at KazMunayGas National Company.