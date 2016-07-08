New director general of Kazinform appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev introduced new director general of Kazinform International News Agency Assel Tulegenova to the team of the news agency.

"I'd like to thank Dauren Diyarov, who headed the agency for more than nine years, for his work. The mass media community knows Assel as a professional and a talented leader.

She worked within the structures of regional and national TV channels, she has a great experience in news editing, and she also worked as an editor in chief of Tengrinews.kz portal.

I would like to wish her success and realization of all her plans. The competition among news agencies is extremely high now, therefore Kazinform, the agency that has almost a century-long history, will have to face a serious modernization in order to get its place among the top news agencies," D. Abayev noted.