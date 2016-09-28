  • kz
    New director of Astana Opera Theater named

    14:53, 28 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galym Akhmediyarov has been named as new director of the Astana Opera State Theater of Opera and Ballet, the Akorda's press service reports.

    President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree on Wednesday.

    Mr. Akhmediyarov previously served as Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Former director of the Astana Opera Theater Toleubek Alpiyev was relieved of the post by President Nazarbayev earlier.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Culture President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News President
