  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New director to head Philosophy, Political and Religious Studies Institute

    14:31, 19 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Seidumanov is appointed as the director of the Philosophy, Political and Religious Studies Institute of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, its press service reports.

    Born on February 15, 1957 in Almaty is the graduate of the Moscow Chemical Engineering Institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Education Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!