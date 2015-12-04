  • kz
    New district akim named in Aktobe region

    12:39, 04 December 2015
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Mavr Abdullin has been appointed as akim (head) of Alginsky district of Aktobe region today.

    Born in 1973, Mr. Abdullin is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute. Throughout his professional career he coordinated cultural issues in Uilskiy district, was deputy akim of Uilskiy district and deputy head of agricultural office in Aktobe region. Since April 2012 he has held the post of akim of Uilskiy district.

    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals Regions News
