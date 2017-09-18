New dynamics observed in Kazakh-Uzbek relations - Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Karin, Head of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan, has shared his thoughts on President Nursultan Nazarbayev's recent state visit to Tashkent this weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Karin, both sides describe the visit as breakthrough and historical. "As part of the visit, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a package of documents, expanded horizons of cooperation and established new traditions of top-level receptions. The Uzbek side paid utmost attention to the organization of the visit offering an eventful program, including a visit to the Tole Bi mausoleum, a presentation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's book in Uzbek," Karin wrote in a Facebook post.



Karin noted that such reception illustrates special attention Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid to his Kazakhstani counterpart and reminded that President Nazarbayev paid the working visit to Uzbekistan in September 2016.



Yerlan Karin believes that Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev need a year to give a new dynamics to the bilateral relations.



He pointed out that over the past year the Kazakh and Uzbek presidents have spoken over the phone on at least 7 occasions. "In March, the President of Uzbekistan paid the state visit to Kazakhstan. A couple of weeks later both leaders held the working meeting in Saryagash. In July, the Uzbek leader visited Astana to partake in the Council of Heads of the SCO member states. In September, he paid another visit to the Kazakh capital to take part in the OIC Summit on Science and Technology," Karin stressed.



"Both presidents are trying to give a boost to regional cooperation. With the activation of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations, regional cooperation in Central Asia gets another chance for revival," he added.



Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid visits to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan this past weekend.