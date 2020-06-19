New Ecology Department head named in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Alibek Bekmukhametov has been named the new head of the Ecology Department in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Alibek Bekmukhametov was born in 1983 in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University having majored in Ecology and Environmental Management and the Karaganda Economic University, where he studied law.

Starting out in 2004 at the Environment Protection Office in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), he worked his way up to the senior officer of the Division of Control over Atmospheric Air and Radiological Safety in 2006-2008.

In 2012-2012 he headed the Yessil Ecology Office in Astana city. From 2012 through 2017, he was deputy head of the Ecology Department in North Kazakhstan region.

Between 2017 and 2020, he worked as the deputy head of the Ecology Department in Karaganda region.