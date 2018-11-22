New edible cricket species discovered in Kenya

SHARM EL-SHEIKH. KAZINFORM Researchers said on Wednesday that they have discovered a new edible cricket with great promise for human consumption with mass production.

This new edible cricket can be an alternative protein ingredient, said Tanga Mbi, a scientist of the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) during the 14th meeting of Convention on Biological Diversity held in Egypt, Xinhua reports.



"There is no available scientific information of this new species now, because it is erroneously recognized as Acheta domesticus, a different cricket species," Mbi explained to Xinhua, adding that they are actually named "Scapsipedus icipe" in farms across Kenya.



He said that their study focuses on the species' habitat, molecular and morphological characterization, and acoustic behavior including male's call and courtship song, current distribution in Kenya and nutritional profile.



Mbi said that the discovery is important as it will enable the development of rearing techniques and ultimately the effective incorporation of the species as a component in food and feed.



He revealed that Scapsipedus icipe, which is commonly found around the buildings and fields, is characterized by a distinctive yellow band between the eyes.



This is different from other species within the genus Scapsipedus by a characteristic call and territorial nature of its males.

"So far, the studies have established the best rearing conditions under different temperatures for Scapsipedus icipe and we are also advancing research on the nutritional quality and safety of the insect species," Mbi noted.

Through the project, scientists are also looking at the risk factors associated with the insect-based feeds along the food chain and their mitigation strategies.

They will conduct research to support the policies for promotion of safe, sustainable and cost-effective use of insect in the feed sector in the continent.