    New EEU Customs Code to be signed in December

    15:28, 30 November 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) plans to sign its new Customs Code in December, Tatyana Golikova, Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation, said at the joint video conference of the boards of the supreme audit institutions of the EEU member states on 29 November.

    "We expect that the new EEU Customs Code will be signed during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit in December 2016. The document will enable the parties to switch to the unified customs regulation system and take the administration mechanism to a qualitatively new level," Tatyana Golikova added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Russia Eurasian Economic Union Belarus Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Armenia News
