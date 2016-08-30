New energy for world economy

MOSCOW. KAZINFOR How can the world`s strongest economies better collaborate to increase growth and address some of today`s mounting challenges?

At the G20 summit in Hangzhou next month, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, world leaders will discuss new partnerships and propose solutions to some of the most pressing economic issues.

The key issue expected to dominate September`s G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China will be global growth… more specifically, the slowdown in global growth.

Stephen Leeb, Research Chairman, Leeb Group, said: "Clearly it`s slow growth. I mean, in a word. Basically, what can harm the world much quicker than anything else is very slow growth and unequal growth, and right now we are subject to both… both international unequal growth in the sense that you have widening inequalities and externally where you have countries that are doing very well or pretty well and some countries that are almost flat lining.”

"There`s no way to, in effect, get global growth, get domestic growth - whether you`re talking about China, the U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Britain - you can`t really get that expansion of real GDP going unless you have a sense of coordinated policy," said Steve Blitz, Chief Economist, M Science.



Source: ereport.ru