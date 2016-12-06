New Eurasian Bank CEO named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Michael Eggleton stepped down as a Chief Executive Officer of Eurasian Bank JSC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) website, Michael Eggleton's contract was terminated as of December 2, 2016. On December 5, Pavel Loginov was elected as the new CEO. Michael Eggleton headed the bank since 2009.



Eurasian Bank JSC is a fully owned subsidiary of Eurasian Financial Company JSC.



Eurasian Bank JSC is a universal bank offering its products and a variety of services to customers. Founded in 1994, the bank has branches in all regions of Kazakhstan. It also owns a subsidiary bank in Moscow, Russia with branches in Novosibirsk, Omsk and Chelyabinsk.



Eurasian Bank JSC‘s current S&P rating is "B", forecast "Stable". The bank is officially listed on the KASE and a member of KazPrime.