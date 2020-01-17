New Executive Director of First President Fund named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Dzhumabayev has been appointed the Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Born in 1965, Mr. Dzhumabayev is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Since March 2019 he has been serving as the Deputy Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.





Photo: static.365info.kz