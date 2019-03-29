  • kz
    New Executive Secretary of Industry Ministry named

    19:37, 29 March 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mereke Pshembayev has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Akorda.

    Born in Pavlodar region, Mr. Pshembayev served as the Chairman of the Motorways Committee of the Ministry prior to the recent appointment.

    Former Executive Secretary of the Ministry Zamir Saginov was relieved of the post.

