  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New executive secretary of Kazakh Agriculture Ministry named

    08:45, 13 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed executive secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Born in 1965, Mr. Kosherbayev is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1988) and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR (1993).

    Throughout his professional career he held various posts at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kazakh SSR, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Nur Otan National Democratic Party, JSC NC "KazMunaiGas".

    Mr. Kosherbayev also served as first deputy of akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region and Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!