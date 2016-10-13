New executive secretary of Kazakh Agriculture Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed executive secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Born in 1965, Mr. Kosherbayev is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1988) and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR (1993).



Throughout his professional career he held various posts at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kazakh SSR, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Nur Otan National Democratic Party, JSC NC "KazMunaiGas".



Mr. Kosherbayev also served as first deputy of akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region and Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.