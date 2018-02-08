New exhibit items in Saken Seifullin Museum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2017 there were restored 44 museum exhibit items under "Rukhani Janghyru" program ("spiritual revival'), Kazinform refers to the official website of Astana akimat.

Among those items are the books of Kazakhstan's famous writer, poet and public figure Saken Seifullin (1984-1938) - both written by him and his favorite collection of other writers' works. The historical novel Hard Path written in 1927, the book of Alexander Zatayevich 1000 Songs of Kazakh People, the book for kids Lenin and Makhmut, Tair Zharokov's The Motor's Song, Alexander Pushkin's Eugene Onegin's Dramas, Galina Serebryakova's Collection of Writings, The Song About Pilots, two volumes of Literary Front and Abay Kunanbayev are now in the Museum named after Saken Seifullin.

"The personal belongings which were handed over to the museum by the wife of the writer's brother, Amina Seifullina, were all restored. Those are precious things, especially the historical novel Hard Path published in the Arabic language", said Gulnaziya Ibrayeva, Deputy Director the Museum named after Saken Seifullin.



As is known, the museum of the famous Kazakh writer and public figure Saken Seifullin was opened on February 20, 1988 in Tselinograd, which is now the city of Astana. The museum is an old wooden building of 1846 which is an architectural monument of the XIX century. It has the poet's office which was restored in detail, and the room where his family lived.



The Museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 till 18:00. Entrance fee for adults is KZT 300, for children - KZT 150.