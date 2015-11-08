New fashion brand Z15 presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a new fashion brand Z15 was held in Almaty this week, buro247.kz reports.

Fashion magazine editors-in-chief, organizers and guests of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty gathered for a private lunch at Olivier Café for the presentation. Z15 is the younger line by Kazakhstani fashion designer and producer Saken Zhaksybayev (ZhSaken). According to Saken, the first collection is dedicated to space. Z15 is expected to make its debut at the MBFWA.