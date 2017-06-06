New Ferris wheel to open on Astana Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new 65-meter Ferris wheel will be opened on the Astana Day, becoming the tallest in Kazakhstan, city's administration reports.

36 gondolas of the ferris wheel are equipped with air conditioning and heating systems, allowing it to be used all year round.

It is noted that the construction took into account the difficult climatic conditions of Astana.

"The ferris wheel stands on a wind rose on special four supports and is able to withstand heavy Astana wind. It can be used in the winter, but at a temperature not exceeding -15 and with wind up to 20 meters per second," the developer said.

Currently, construction works are at the final stage.